JSO responding to a reported shooting off Auburn Road and University Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in a Lakewood neighborhood Saturday evening.

A heavy police presence at The Village at San Jose Apartments off Auburn Road and University Blvd brought Action News Jax to the scene around 3 p.m.

Multiple police vehicles, crime scene units and detectives were on location.

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The entrance to the complex is still blocked off, but Action News Jax has witnessed multiple neighbors walking to their units despite the caution tape.

Action News Jax is still waiting on confirming details with JSO, but neighbors tell us that the shooting involved in a minor. One neighbor said that he saw a mom and infant rushing to the hospital in an ambulance. Another told us that the Department of Children and Families has been seen in the complex on several occasions.

We’ll continue to give you the latest information online and on air.

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