JSO: Gunman robs Southside store for a vape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a person they said robbed a business off Philips Highway for a vape. The male entered the business on July 3 and tried to purchase a vape, JSO said Saturday.

The store employee asked the male for an ID and he pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt, JSO said. The gunman then demanded the vape before exiting the store with two vapes in his hand, JSO said.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the assailant asking those who recognize him to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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