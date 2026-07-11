Duval Day brings community, culture and local businesses together in historic Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval Day once again transformed Jacksonville’s historic Moncrief neighborhood into a vibrant celebration of community, culture and local pride, drawing thousands of visitors for the annual tradition.

Long before the crowds arrived, vendors lined the streets and filled the park, preparing food, setting up booths and getting ready to welcome attendees from across the city.

The event featured a wide variety of food, from soul food and seafood to refreshing drinks.

“Chicken and fries, fish and fries, Jungle Juice, LeLe Juice, lemonade, seafood bowls,” said Charlita Carter of Keke’s Cocktails and Refreshers, listing some of the menu favorites available throughout the day.

For many vendors, participating in Duval Day is about more than selling food. Toneet Nickerson of Yes Yes Soul Fusion Food Truck said the event provides an opportunity to reconnect with the community.

“We’re excited to be here, be a part of the community and give something back,” Nickerson said.

Food vendors traveled from across Florida and even from out of state to participate, but many also have deep roots in the Moncrief neighborhood.

“I grew up right here on Moncrief, on 30th and Chase,” Carter said. “This is home to me. Everybody comes out, has a good time and shows love.”

Thomas Brown of Sparkk House Cafe shared similar sentiments, recalling his long history with the event.

“I grew up as well. I was the cook for the actual event for the first five years, and we were giving away the food for free then,” Brown said.

For Brown, returning each year feels like a family reunion, bringing together neighbors, old friends and families from every part of Jacksonville.

“We promote peace, and it’s just good to see people from every side of town and from out of town come here just to show love to Duval and love Duval,” he said.

In addition to celebrating the community, the event also provides valuable exposure for local entrepreneurs.

“This time is hard for small businesses, so it’s very great to have this opportunity to be seen,” said Brittany Gamble of Sparkk House Cafe.

As another successful Duval Day came to a close, many vendors were already looking ahead to next year’s celebration, eager to once again reunite with the community that continues to make the event a Jacksonville tradition.

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