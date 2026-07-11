Brush fire sparks on I-10 near US-301

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brush fire sparked Friday late afternoon on the westbound side of I-10 near US-301.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 5 acre fire and as of 5:30 p.m., the fire was 100% contained.

JFRD said that no structures were threatened.

The Florida Highway Patrol asked that motorists use caution while traveling through the area due to smoke and fog type conditions.

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