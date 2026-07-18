First Alert Weather: Tracking the tropics & slightly drier days here at home

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s sunny & hot - but DRY - Saturday
- Drier air has moved over NE Florida
- Rain & storm coverage still looks pretty isolated on Sunday
- If there’s rain, it’ll be inland and west of I-95
- The days get a bit wetter starting on Monday
- Even still, we’re a few days away from more widespread rain & storms
- Temperatures will be at and above average each day next week
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TROPICS
- Low pressure is trying to strengthen in the Eastern Gulf
- This low has filtered in drier air here at home
- NHC has increased the chances of this thing developing into a tropical system
- Regardless, this system will have no impact on our area
- If anything, it may keep us a bit drier than an average summer day on Sunday
- Heavy rain is expected west of I-75 and near the Gulf Coast
- Whatever low forms will meander into the Northern/Central Gulf and go away quickly
- The next named storm is “Bertha”
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TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 75
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. High: 94
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/95
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 76/92
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/92
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
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