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First Alert Weather: Tracking the tropics & slightly drier days here at home

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s sunny & hot - but DRY - Saturday
  • Drier air has moved over NE Florida
  • Rain & storm coverage still looks pretty isolated on Sunday
  • If there’s rain, it’ll be inland and west of I-95
  • The days get a bit wetter starting on Monday
  • Even still, we’re a few days away from more widespread rain & storms
  • Temperatures will be at and above average each day next week

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TROPICS

  • Low pressure is trying to strengthen in the Eastern Gulf
  • This low has filtered in drier air here at home
  • NHC has increased the chances of this thing developing into a tropical system
  • Regardless, this system will have no impact on our area
  • If anything, it may keep us a bit drier than an average summer day on Sunday
  • Heavy rain is expected west of I-75 and near the Gulf Coast
  • Whatever low forms will meander into the Northern/Central Gulf and go away quickly
  • The next named storm is “Bertha”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 18 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 76/92

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/92

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, July 18 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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