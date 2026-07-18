First Alert Weather: Tracking the tropics & slightly drier days here at home

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s sunny & hot - but DRY - Saturday

Drier air has moved over NE Florida

Rain & storm coverage still looks pretty isolated on Sunday

If there’s rain, it’ll be inland and west of I-95

The days get a bit wetter starting on Monday

Even still, we’re a few days away from more widespread rain & storms

Temperatures will be at and above average each day next week

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TROPICS

Low pressure is trying to strengthen in the Eastern Gulf

This low has filtered in drier air here at home

NHC has increased the chances of this thing developing into a tropical system

Regardless, this system will have no impact on our area

If anything, it may keep us a bit drier than an average summer day on Sunday

Heavy rain is expected west of I-75 and near the Gulf Coast

Whatever low forms will meander into the Northern/Central Gulf and go away quickly

The next named storm is “Bertha”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 18 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

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TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 76/92

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/92

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, July 18 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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