Putnam County Sheriff’s Office warns of rising phone scams targeting residents

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in phone and text scams in which callers impersonate law enforcement and demand money, according to a statement released Friday.

The office said it does not call residents about warrants and will not ask for payment to resolve one. Deputies said they instead visit residents in person regarding warrants.

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Scammers have been threatening residents over alleged warrants, tickets, missed jury duty and SunPass violations, the office said. Officials said the scam calls tend to increase toward the end of the month.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not accept payments over the phone and will never request gift cards or bitcoin as payment.

Officials said scammers are using technology that can spoof phone numbers, including the office’s own non-emergency line, to appear legitimate on caller ID.

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Anyone who receives a suspicious call or text about a warrant is urged to hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 386-329-0800 directly to verify.

The office reported receiving three scam reports Friday, in addition to several reported at the county jail.

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