UGA student who went viral with stunning mugshot arrested again

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia student whose glamorous mugshot went viral has been arrested again, this time by campus police.

UGA police arrested Lily Stewart on Sunday for obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records. She posted a $4,600 bond for the misdemeanor later that morning.

We’re waiting to learn details on what led to her charges.

Stewart’s first run-in with the law happened on March 8 when a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled her over twice in less than 10 minutes for speeding in Morgan County.

The trooper first caught her driving 79 mph in a 55-mph zone. Then after he pulled her over and let her go, he clocked Stewart speeding again, this time going 84 mph, according to the incident report.

Stewart, who’s from St. Simons Island, told PEOPLE magazine that she was heading to a party in Milledgeville when she was arrested and booked at the Morgan County jail. She didn’t expect her smiling mugshot to take off like it did.

“There are some beautiful mug shots. I don’t think mine’s particularly stunning,” Stewart told PEOPLE. “I actually think it’s a bad photo of me. If you see me in person, I don’t really look the same as I do in that mug shot. I don’t think it’s a great photo of me.”

Since her arrest, Stewart’s booking photo has been seen by millions since then.

