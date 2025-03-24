Man accused of anti-Trump graffiti at Fla. State Capitol, on police cars arrested in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — An investigation into profanity laden anti-Trump graffiti in Tallahassee ended in Atlantic Beach. Justin White, 46, of Tallahassee was arrested in Atlantic Beach on Thursday. He’s accused of tagging anti-Trump graffiti at the state Capitol, on several downtown Tallahassee buildings and law enforcement vehicles, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release states.

“The criminal investigation was initiated on Feb. 12, after a suspect spraypainted profanities around the perimeter of the Capitol Complex, including elevated concrete pillars, sidewalks, and walls, as well as the intersection of Monroe and Jefferson Street and the Leon County Courthouse,” the news release states.

“White was originally identified by FDLE Capitol Police after he tagged several buildings with explicit and derogatory language including “**** TRUMP,” an FDLE social media post states.

“Arrests warrants were issued by FDLE, LCSO and TPD,” the news release states. “White was located in Atlantic Beach yesterday. He was arrested by FDLE with the Atlantic Beach Police Department’s assistance and booked into the Duval County Jail without incident.”

#YourFDLE arrested Justin White, who was wanted for spray painting and defacing Florida’s Capitol Complex with along with several @LeonSheriff and @TallyPD vehicles parked at officers’ homes.



