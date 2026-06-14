First Alert Weather: Another sweltering day before more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Temperatures this morning are warm in the 70s and 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday warmed to 98F in JAX - the hottest day so far of 2026, before 1.73″ of rain fell at the airport.

Today will be another very hot day with highs rising into the mid- to upper-90s. Feels like temperatures will approach 105F.

Showers and thunderstorms should quickly blossom across the area by early to mid-afternoon, quickly dropping temperatures in the process.

Storms will be moving from west to east today.

Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Very heavy rain, frequent and dangerous lightning, and strong gusty winds.

The week ahead will be unsettled and summer-like: Hot and humid each day with decent coverage of mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, especially Monday and Tuesday.

All neighborhoods should receive beneficial rain over the next week, with some localized spots receiving 3-5+ inches wherever thunderstorms repeat.

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Tropics:

No active storms.

One area to watch near the TX/LA coastline for low-end tropical development.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Very hot and humid, afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 98 (Record: 101 - 1998)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot/humid with afternoon/evening showers and storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter, a few storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 73/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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