Four hospitalized, including teen, after shooting at Sherwood Forest pop-up party: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people, including a teenager, were hospitalized after a shooting at a large pop-up party in the Sherwood Forest Neighborhood, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, patrol units responded to the 9000 block of Norfolk Boulevard in reference to a shooting at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital. It was determined that three other victims self-transported themselves to a local hospital for medical care.

JSO says that the four victims were a 24-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man, and a 16-year-old man. All sustained gunshot wounds and are in non-life-threatening condition.

Robbery and Violent Crime detectives are investigating and collecting evidence at the scene.

JSO says that there was a large pop-up party at the location before the shooting. RVCU detectives are trying to determine a suspect description, motive, and if it was gang-related. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or leave an online tip at JSOCrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org.

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