Civil lawsuit filed against Glynn County dentist accused of murdering boyfriend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The children of a Hall County man are filing a civil lawsuit against the woman accused of murdering their father.

Action News Jax told you earlier this month when Suzanne Mericle, the well-known owner of Mericle Dentisty in St. Simon’s Island, was arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend.

68-year-old James Barron was found shot inside his Gainesville, Georgia home on the morning of March 8th, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Mericle was living in the home with Barron, and was there when deputies arrived.

According to the initial investigation, deputies believed the 61-year-old shot Barron with a handgun.

Regardless of the results in criminal court, his sons want to see Mericle held responsible in civil court.

According to a civil action filed on Wednesday, March 19th, Evan and Colt Barron want to receive damages for the “wrongful death” of their father.

The complaint alleges that James Barron retreated to a bedroom within the home during an argument with Mericle, locking himself inside.

It then said she grabbed a loaded gun from within the home and shot through the closed door, hitting Barron.

The document also claims he did not die immediately, instead suffering for at least several minutes.

Barron’s children are seeking to recover all damages allowable by law, including for lost wages, mental and physical suffering, funeral and burial expenses, punitive damages, as well as the cost of all the family’s legal fees.

As of today, Suzanne Mericle is still an inmate at the Hall County Jail, being held without bond for murder.

In addition, she is charged with tampering with evidence, aggravated assault, and possession of a gun during a crime.

According to the inmate log, she is due in court on March 28th.

