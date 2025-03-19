UGA student from St. Simons Island has smiling mugshot that’s going viral

A University of Georgia student from Southeast Georgia arrested for speeding has a mugshot that’s going viral.

Lily Stewart was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on March 8 in Morgan County for speeding over the “maximum limits,” the New York Post reported.

Since her mugshot was picked up on social media, there’s been quite a reaction.

Stewart took to TikTok to post “some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot.”

“Must have been a sale at Lululemon,” one person wrote.

“That smile says my daddy is an attorney,” another person posted.

“Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor,” one final person wrote.

According to Stewart’s LinkedIn profile, she started at UGA in 2023 and is from St. Simons Island.

She was fined $1,000 for speeding.

