Per the Department of Education, DEI programs within schools have 2 weeks to end. What happens next?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Education has sent letters to schools receiving federal funding regarding a deadline to end DEI programs.

On Friday, Feb. 14, letters were sent out to schools of all grades. The four-page letter warns schools that they will lose their federal funding if they do NOT stop using “Racial Preferences” as a factor in admissions, financial aid, or hiring. The new policy aligns with the Supreme Court ruling in 2023 which had overturned a long-standing precedent on affirmative action.

Craig Trainer, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education, says in the letter that it “breaks the law” to violate such guidelines.

The decision also aligns with President Trump’s executive orders passed on his first days in office in his battle to end “wokeness”. See the full executive order below:

A spokesperson from the University of North Florida (UNF) here in Jacksonville states the following:

“UNF is reviewing the letter to understand how it may impact operations and initiatives at the university and is awaiting further guidance.”

The University has already closed all centers on campus that offered support for DEI programs to comply with state law. Students on campus have already been feeling the impacts, as well as believing there is a stronger and better solution that can be made.

“America is a multi-cultural country built on the cultures of multiple different generations of immigrants," says student Ali Sartawi. "I think we could find a balance that does not give people preferential treatment but at the same time does not make them feel like they are stripped of their identity and culture."

However, more recently the UNF Student Government passed legislation that aims to provide former DEI protections to organizations around campus, such as the Black Student Union or Pride Club, by integrating them into Student Government under the Executive Commissions Statute.

“I’m excited to see the hard work that we’ve done come to fruition,” Student Body President Michael Barcal told UNF Spinnaker. “But it’s not really about us today. It’s about those clubs, those organizations, that meant the world.”

It is currently unclear how private schools will be affected by the deadline, such as the HBCU Edward Waters University.

