‘Personal responsibility’: City Commissioners discuss local dog ordinances for public safety

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach City Commissioners met Monday night to discuss a series of proposed ordinances, with one of the topics on the table being dangerous dogs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday’s Commission meeting is to update the local dog ordinance to match Florida state statute.

In one Atlantic Beach neighborhood that Action News Jax visited, there were no signs of any loose dogs running the streets.

But there was resident Gwen Collins – and her dog Coco – who stuck close by.

“When I take her for a walk, I put her on a leash, and when I come out to get the trash she comes with me. She always comes back when I call her,” said resident Gwen Collins.

Kevin Hogencamp, Deputy City Manager for Atlantic Beach, told Action News Jax Monday that amending the existing ordinance prevents legal conflicts with having different regulations with local and state law.

Florida law defines a dangerous dog as one that has “aggressively bitten, attacked, or injured someone”

“I think it’s a lot of personal responsibility, knowing your animal and keeping them well contained,” said dog owner Angela Farford.

The dangerous dog law was named after local woman, Pam Rock who was killed by dogs.

Rock was a postal worker who died after being attacked by 5 dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood in August 2022, after her delivery truck broke down.

Action News Jax asked the Atlantic Beach Police Department what part of the animal ordinance doesn’t match up with local and state law.

We are still waiting to hear back.

Action News Jax told you about another one of the city ordinances regarding public camping and sleeping.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.