Phase 1 of Gateway Jax begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The official groundbreaking of Pearl Square - Phase 1 of the new Gateway Jax development, has officially begun.

Located at 515 N. Pearl Street, Pearl Square the first building will feature 200+ residences and 20,000 square feet of retail.

The $750 million investment for Gateway Jax will feature 1,250 residences, 200,000 square feet of retail space, more than 1 acre of parks and open spaces, and 150 hotel rooms. The full project could grow to 22 acres and more than 20 blocks with a more than $2 billion investment over the next decade.

