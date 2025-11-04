Plane crash involving UPS aircraft in Louisville sends huge plume of smoke into the sky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A plane crash has sent a large plume of smoke into the sky in Louisville.

UPS said in a statement that one of its planes was involved:

“UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY. Updates will be posted on https://about.ups.com/us/en/newsroom/statements.html as they become available."

The Federal Aviation Administration shared the following statement about the crash:

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates. This information is preliminary and subject to change.”

Louisville Metro Police Department and multiple other agencies are responding to the crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane, police confirmed on X.

Injuries have been reported.

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for everything within five miles of the airport, and people have been ordered to stay away due to active fire and debris.

Videos from the scene show a large plume of black smoke from the scene and fire.

