Plans for controversial San Marco self-storage facility back, but with reservations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A controversial proposal to build a new storage unit near the riverfront in San Marco is back, but with some revisions.

City Councilmember Joe Carlucci (R-District 5) represents San Marco.

It was just before he took office last year when a split vote on city council put an end to a proposed storage unit envisioned by the Simpson Organization that would have gone on the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Carlucci said at the time, there was a lot of push back against the plan from the community.

“We want activation on the river and in close proximity to the river, right? So, self storage isn’t a great activator for any parcel in and around that area,” said Carlucci.

Originally, Carlucci told Action News Jax the plan called for the structure to be comprised of about 80 percent self-storage and roughly 20 percent retail space.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After going back to the drawing board, Carlucci says the developer is now proposing 40 percent self storage, 40 percent multi-family and 20 percent retail space.

Carlucci said he hasn’t heard much opposition to the updated plan yet, but it’s still early on.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I think we’re all just kind of waiting to see the plans and the project and ask their questions. And then we’ll kind of just take the next step from there,” said Carlucci.

There’s an upcoming opportunity for members of the community to share their thoughts on the new proposal.

A town hall meeting on the topic is scheduled for 6 PM on February 1st at Aspire Church.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.