THE PLAYERS Championship hosts baby shower for military moms to be

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship is teaming up with Operation Shower to hold a baby shower for 40 local military moms-to-be.

The event, set for Sunday, March 8, will take place at TPC Sawgrass and aims to show support for families with loved ones serving in the military.

The event will feature a catered lunch, speakers, games, and prizes.

WAPE’s Barbie T will be hosting this year’s shower.

The moms will also receive a box filled with gifts and baby essentials donated by local businesses and organizations.

Operation Shower is a nonprofit that has provided nearly 10,000 military moms-to-be with group baby showers since 2007.

To see how you can donate, and for more information, click here.

