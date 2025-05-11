Police bust 9 suspects in copper theft ring targeting internet cables

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested several people suspected of being part of a crime ring targeting copper within internet lines.

JSO said its SCRAP team has been working since October to track down the people who had been posing as utility workers to strip materials from the cables.

Initially, five arrests were made:

Steven Midyette

Van Arnold

Darrick Rhoden

Terry Thompson

Donald Tyre

JSO said surveillance video, witness statements, and further investigation led them to arrest four more suspects:

Archie Crook

Corttney Kowalski

James Bennett

Leslie Bennett

Archie Crook is suspected to have been the “ring leader.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“When criminals steal fiber optic cables for copper, you risk losing your high-speed internet access. Plus, when utility companies have to replace stolen cables, guess who’s footing the bill? (You),” said JSO.

Police said the alleged thieves were targeting fiber optic cables, although they typically do not contain copper.

Stolen copper, tools, and illegal drugs were seized through the operation. Each suspect’s charges vary.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.