Juvenile killed in alleged dispute-turned-shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile was killed in an alleged dispute-turned-shooting in the Sandalwood area at 10700 Java Dr. on Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 1:40 p.m., Officers received a call about a person shot in the area of 10700 Java Dr.

Once arriving at the scene, JSo located an unresponsive juvenile male on the road.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the juvenile deceased.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown at this time.

According to eyewitnesses, an alleged dispute took place before multiple gunshots were heard. Most ammunition casings appear to have come from a handgun.

A person of interest and all involved parties were detained at the scene.

Detectives are currently at the scene investigating the cause of the shooting and collecting evidence from local home and surveillance video.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

