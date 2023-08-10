Police investigating undetermined death in Highlands neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in the Highlands neighborhood near the intersection of Beckner Ave. and Doniphan Dr.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to learn more information.

JSO reported that at around 7:70 p.m., a body had been discovered in a wooded ditch line that runs between several homes.

The body was described as being at the location for a long period of time, and the age could not be identified.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The body will be taken for medical examination to learn the possible cause of death and the identity of the person.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

