Police looking for missing teen in Lake City

LAKE CITY. Fla. — Lake City Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Aidan Meister was last seen on Mon., July 29 at around 2:30 in the area of Publix at 255 NW Commons Loop.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a multi-colored graphic and black shorts.

Aidan is 5 foot 9, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him please call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

