Police: Man charged with arson after lighting bookbags on fire in Brunswick Academy Sports

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man is in Glynn County jail after police say he starting fires inside a Brunswick store Sunday.

James Morris, 44, is charged with 1st degree arson and criminal damage to property after police said he was igniting book bags in Academy Sports, 10400 Canal Crossing, a Glynn County police news release states.

Police and fire official were called to the store, but Morris left the scene and entered a neighboring business, the news release states. A Glynn County officer located Morris and arrested him.

“Store employees were able to extinguish the fire with assistance from the Glynn County Fire Department, which confirmed the area was safe and free of further hazards,” the news release states.

