Police have responded to incident at Jacksonville Fairgrounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to an incident at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Action News Jax is at the scene where several JSO cruisers and yellow tape can be seen off A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

The scene is close to 121 Financial Ballpark where a Jumbo Shrimp Baseball game is currently being played.

We are trying to get more information on the reason for the police presence. Once we learn more this story will be updated online.

This is a developing story.

