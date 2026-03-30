Tussock moth caterpillars emerging in North Florida, caution urged

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the native tussock moth caterpillars emerge in Florida this season, parents and children are reminded to exercise caution due to the insects skin-irritating fuzzy hairs.

Tussock Moth caterpillars don’t pose any major risks to gardens or humans, but experts advise not touching their hairy venomous bodies or even their cocoons with bare skin.

April is generally the peak season for these caterpillars.

By mid-month most will either be tucked away in their cocoons or nearing that phase, and by the end of April, they’ll have pretty much all become moths.

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