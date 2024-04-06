Police searching for missing man diagnosed with Dementia on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man on the city’s Northside.

Officers learned Lewis C. Harris was last seen walking around 9:30 a.m. in the area of 1000 W. 26th St.

It was reported to police that Harris has been diagnosed with Dementia and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

For the man’s safety, JSO is asking for assistance in finding him.

Harris answers to “LC.” He’s been described as 84-year-old, 5-feet-4-inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a grey beard. He was last wearing a blue hat, dark blue jacket, and green camouflaged patterned pants.

If you have any information that could lead to Lewis C. Harris’ location, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

