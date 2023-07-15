Ponte Vedra Concert Hall welcomes Australian psych-rock legends, The Church

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is gearing up for an unforgettable night as they proudly announce the upcoming performance of Australian psych-rock pioneers, The Church.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 17, this highly anticipated event promises to be a mesmerizing experience for music lovers.

Tickets for The Church’s performance will go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Renowned for its distinct sound and fearless creativity, The Church is entering its fifth decade in the music industry with an unrivaled energy reminiscent of its early years. Having recently welcomed new members into their ranks, the band is currently in the studio working on their 25th studio album, marking an impressive milestone for a group that has been captivating audiences for over 40 years.

The ARIA Hall of Fame inductees have already treated fans to their highly anticipated 26th studio album, “The Hypnogogue.” This cinematic release showcases their musical prowess and demonstrates why The Church remains one of the most influential bands of their generation. As they celebrate 43 years since their formation, The Church will embark on an extensive world tour, treating audiences to a selection of new tracks as well as timeless classics from their illustrious 26-album career.

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, known for its exceptional acoustics and intimate atmosphere, is the venue to host this iconic band. On Tuesday, October 17, music enthusiasts will gather to witness The Church’s captivating performance, scheduled to start at 8:00 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm). Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $69.50, offering a variety of options to suit different preferences.

For more information about the event, including ticket details and the complete event schedule, please visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall’s official website HERE.

