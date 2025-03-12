Ponte Vedra students take home prize in C-SPAN’s National Documentary Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Ponte Vedra Students have taken home prizes in the C-SPAN’s 21st annual StudentCam competition.

Elizabeth Curran and Sree Vidya Siliver, of Alice B. Landrum Middle School were deemed 2025 honorable mention prize winners and will receive $250 for their documentary, “The Climate Crisis.” C-SPAN also recognizes Sandra Pagilighi, a teacher who served as their adviser.

“Your Message to the President: What issue is most important to you or your community?” was the theme of this year’s competition, to which over 3,500 students participated from 42 states across the country with over 1,700 contest entries.

The top five popular topics covered included:

Climate, Environment, and Land Use, 11%

K–12 Education Policies and the Cost of College, 10%

Health Care and Mental Health, 10%

Gun Violence, School Safety, and Firearm Policies, 9%

Inflation, Taxes, Government Spending, and the Economy, 9%

“Congratulations to all of the incredibly talented young students who won awards in this year’s competition! Through in-depth research and interviews with an array of topical and technical experts, you have crafted impactful short stories that capture issues of wide public interest and importance,” said C-SPAN’s Director of Education Relations Craig McAndrew. “Your documentaries set a very high bar for future StudentCam filmmakers, and you should be proud knowing your work will inspire your peers and foster thoughtful consideration from all audiences. We can’t wait to see what you do next!”

Watch “The Climate Crisis” below

Click HERE to view the 150 winning student films.

