‘Possible medical episode:’ JSO said inmate dead at Jacksonville jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, just as breakfast was being served, an inmate at the Jacksonville jail was found unresponsive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Corrections officers immediately began giving the inmate, identified as Danny James, 40, CPR until medical staff arrived.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and James was pronounced dead.

Detectives with JSO’s cold case unit were called to the scene to begin an investigation. James was being housed in general population at the time of his medical emergency.

JSO did say that early information does indicate James suffered some sort of medical emergency before his death. Officials also said he did not have contact with other inmates or officers.

An official cause of death and autopsy is still yet to be conducted.

On May 15, 2021, James was originally taken into custody for fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As more information is made public this story will be updated.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.