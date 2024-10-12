President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida, FEMA funding available

FLORIDA — President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Florida, making federal funding available for several local counties after Milton.

FEMA funding is now available for the following counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App.

You can get grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and more.

