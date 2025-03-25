‘Pretty Girls Walk Jax’ in Neptune Beach to raise money for American Heart Association

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Lace up your walking shoes and mark your calendars. Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan is teaming up with Pretty Girls Walk Jax for a community walk in April. The walk is free and anyone is encouraged to attend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They will be taking donations benefiting the American Heart Association.

WHEN: Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 10:30 am.

WHERE: Neptune Beach. Starting point for the walk is the parking lot on Lemon Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.