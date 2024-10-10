PROGRAMMING NOTE: Alternate air times for “Survivor,” “Masked Singer,” “The Floor”

Due to our continuing coverage of Hurricane Milton, the following changes in programming are happening:

“Survivor” can be seen in its entirety at 1:37 a.m. Friday on CBS47.

“The Masked Singer” will air in its entirety on Thursday at 11:35 p.m. on FOX30.

“The Floor” will air in its entirety at 12:35 a.m. Friday on FOX30.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.