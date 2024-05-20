Public meeting to discuss traffic study on proposed Oceanway Chick-fil-A

Jacksonville, Fla. — A public meeting will be held on Monday evening to discuss a controversial Chick-fil-A planned for Oceanway.

The proposal puts the popular restaurant right across the street from First Coast High School.

Neighbors have been fighting the plan for months, saying the restaurant would cause a traffic nightmare.

A traffic study was done. The results of that study will be discussed at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bradley Cove Road and Lady Lake Road.

