Oceanway residents not happy after Chick-fil-A application being proposed again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposal to bring a Chick-fil-A in the Oceanway area is now back up for discussion after the idea was denied in February.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Residents in the area don’t like the idea, and their biggest reason is the safety of students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Chick-fil-A would sit directly across from First Coast High School.

“It’s going to be a nightmare for this entire community,” Roberta Smith said.

Several residents including Smith, who lives in the Oceanway area aren’t happy about a proposed Chick-fil-A that would sit on Duval Station Road near Bradley Cove Road.

Smith, says this area already has a lot of traffic because of First Coast High School, and a shopping area.

Related Story: Oceanway community members voice concerns about proposed Chick-Fil-A at local town hall

“I used to work in the school as security. So, kids will be dashing across this street all day long if there is any kind of restaurant here,” Smith said.

This proposal and battle with Chick-fil-A - have been going on for quite some time.

Action News Jax first told you in February of 2023, about this proposal.

According to Jacksonville City Council Member Reggie Gaffney Jr., whose district this is, the idea was denied by the city’s planning department.

“Because Chick-fil-A needed two drive-thru’s and it was only zoned for one,” Gaffney Jr. said.

Related Story: Oceanway community voices concerns against proposed location of new Chick-fil-A

Gaffney Jr. said he was surprised this application came back up because community members had meetings with Chick-fil-A officials saying they weren’t happy with the idea.

Christine Brundage was one of those community members who was a part of those meetings.

“We are afraid we are going to have traffic backed up onto Duval Station Rd, just to get in our neighborhood, because Chick-fil-A- and thinks it’s good apparently to use our neighborhood entrance, as the main entrance.”

Gaffney Jr. says this idea still has a lot of steps before it can be voted on by the council.

“It will go before LUZ, on February 6th. The following week it will go before the full city council on February 13th,” Gaffney Jr. said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A community meeting will be held on this topic tomorrow at the Oceanway Community Center at 6 P.M.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.