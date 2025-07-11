‘Just trying to survive’: Man arrested in Atlantic Beach drug house raid says he did nothing wrong

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Atlantic Beach feel a little bit safer after their complaints got a suspected drug house shut down.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said they obtained a search warrant for a house on Sailfish Drive after receiving complaints from the community. On June 28th, investigators said they entered the house and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

William Oferrell was arrested along with his roommate, Conley Kirkland.

“I’m not doing nothing. I’m just trying to survive,” Oferrell told Action News Jax.

Oferrell is charged with maintaining a drug dwelling, while Kirkland is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Action News Jax asked Oferrell if he considered his house to be a drug house.

“No,” he said. “I just rent rooms to them. I need money for rent, that’s it. What people do is not my business.”

Robert Schlenoff has lived in Atlantic Beach for the last 25 years. He says he’s concerned to hear that that type of alleged activity is happening just up the road, but he’s not surprised.

“It just brings awareness to me that something’s happening so close to where I’m at,” said Schlenoff.

Oferrell told Action News Jax he doesn’t believe he is a public nuisance. He’s due in court later this month.

ABPD says the narcotics investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are likely on the way.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]