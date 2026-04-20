Putnam County wildfire grows to 1000 acres

A wildfire burning in the Northeast corner of Putnam County, just north of Bostwick, has grown to 1000 acres.

The latest update from the Florida Forest Service came at 4:23 a.m. on Monday. That fire, dubbed the Railroad Complex fire, is 5% contained.

State and local firefighters have been working all weekend to contain wildfires all over our area.

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The 9 p.m. Sunday update from Putnam County Fire Rescue advised those living in the Eagle Creek area to be prepared to evacuate, but a mandatory evacuation has not been issued at this time.

West Tocoi Road is closed completely.

The fire is pushing up against railroad tracks, and Amtrak has stopped all train traffic in the area.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor wildfire conditions. Check back here for updates.

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