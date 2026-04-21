Crews Road Fire forces evacuations, shuts down Highway 17, strands Amtrak passengers for hours

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Billowing smoke filled the skies over Green Cove Springs as crews raced to contain a fast-moving wildfire that encouraged evacuations, shut down part of a major roadway, and stranded travelers for nearly a full day.

The Crews Road Fire has already burned roughly 2,000 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service, and as of the latest update, it is only five percent contained.

Visibility quickly worsened through the evening, forcing closures along Highway 17. The impacts stretched beyond the roadways. Several Amtrak routes were either canceled or rerouted as smoke blanketed the tracks. County leaders say sparks from a passing train appear to have ignited the fire early Sunday evening.

For some families, the danger hit close to home with little warning.

Savannah Law says the flames were about a thousand yards from her back door, giving her family just 15 minutes to get out.

“We’ve got clothes, we’ve got pillows, blankets,” she said while sorting through what they managed to pack. “My kids have stuffed animals.”

Now, the family is staying at Shiloh Baptist Church, camping out in SUVs and an RV as they wait to learn when it will be safe to return.

As they rushed to leave, Law focused on what mattered most. She grabbed irreplaceable items, including stuffed animals that carry recordings of her children’s heartbeats, along with family documents and keepsakes passed through generations.

“We’re praying hard, and we’ve got a really great support system between friends and family,” Savannah’s mother-in-law, Mary said.

While some families fled, others were stuck in the middle of the crisis.

Meg and Tom Pace were among the passengers trapped on an Amtrak train for 22 hours as smoke surrounded the area. At one point, they could see the haze directly from their train car windows.

“It definitely was not on our bingo card to be involved in a large fire,” Meg Pace said.

Despite the uncertainty, the couple tried to make the best of the situation, passing the time with meals and a good book while waiting for a way out. They were eventually able to leave the area and catch a flight out of Orlando, heading back home to Savannah.

Back on the ground in Green Cove Springs, firefighting crews continue working to gain control, as thick smoke still rises above the treeline and conditions remain unpredictable.

With the fire still largely uncontained, families like the Laws are left waiting, watching and hoping the next update brings better news.

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