Public meeting scheduled Monday for Westside residents saying no to proposed liquor store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed liquor store at the corner of Collins Road and Old Middleburg Road is causing concern among Westside residents. Action News Jax discovered the proposed site is just feet away from a school, a daycare, and a library.

“I don’t like the fact they are putting a liquor store there where kids commute,” said neighbor Tameiaka Myers.

Action News Jax found that the planned liquor store is a minute’s drive from Discovery Tree Daycare Center when traveling north on Old Middleburg Road, and only 30 seconds from a fire station, a public library, and an elementary school when traveling south.

“I feel like it’s going to be horrible,” Myers added, expressing concerns about increased traffic. “Again, it’s already congested, so why would they want to put a liquor store there?”

District 14 Councilman Rahman Johnson, responding to the concerns, stated that the property was rezoned by the city council under a previous council member of District 14. Johnson has been working for nearly a month to get more answers for residents from city leaders.

In response, he announced a public meeting scheduled for Monday, September 9th, at 6:30 pm at the Argyle Branch Library.

The meeting is intended to provide an open dialogue between residents, the liquor store developer, Public Works, traffic engineers, and other city leaders.

