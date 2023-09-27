Putnam County correctional officer arrested for DUI

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — On Saturday morning the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a DUI arrest for corrections Lieutenant Karly Yoder, 33, in St. Johns County and she was immediately placed on administrative leave.

According to a St. Augustine Police report, Yoder was driving when an officer for St. Augustine Police conducted a traffic stop.

“The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance when dealing with impaired drivers. We uphold our deputies to a higher standard as we have seen first-hand the dangers of an impaired driver behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said PCSo in a Facebook post.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Lt. Yoder was hired in 2014. She is currently placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

