Driver killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 45-year-old Haines City man is dead after the SUV he was driving crashed head on into a tractor-trailer Wednesday. The wreck occurred at about 5 a.m. on State Road 19 and S. Marion Street in Putnam County.

The victim was driving southbound on SR 19 when his vehicle traveled into the northbound lane directly into the path of the tractor trailer driven by a 61-year-old Ocala man, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured, the news release states.

