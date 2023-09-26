Putnam County Sheriff’s Office concludes months long investigation with arrest of convicted felon

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tues., Sept. 26 that detectives from the drug unit concluded a several months-long investigation into drug and weapons trafficking.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Tuesday morning, the drug unit along with members of the SWAT team, FDLE Tri-County Task Force, ATF, Homeland Security, and Palatka Police Department conducted a search warrant on a home at North 15th Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

PCSO said that Tromell Jonta Camps, 39, Palatka, was arrested and charged with trafficking phenethylamines, using or displaying a firearm during a felony, and two counts of possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

“Tromell Camps has no business being out among law-abiding residents,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “He has shown time and time again he has no regard for rules or even life. He will continue to terrorize our community and he needs to permanently find a home in the Florida Department of Corrections.”

Photos: Crash with injuries in Putnam County

During the execution of the search warrant this morning, detectives also found another firearm.

According to records from PCSO, Camps was previously convicted of third-degree murder in 2006. He served two years for that charge but was later arrested and charged in 2015 with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I want to thank our partners who helped conduct this operation and warrant,” DeLoach said. “This is one more step in our commitment to ensuring the safety of our residents and take another poison and firearms peddler off our streets.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Camps was arrested and is currently being held without bond.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.