Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for man in South Putnam following ‘violent incident’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are searching for a man they believe caused a ‘violent incident’ that occurred at the Dollar General in the Georgetown area on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area as they are trying to locate a man who is reported to be in his 30s-40s.

Deputies also say that roads will be closed as they are setting up a perimeter.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

