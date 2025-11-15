Local

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for man in South Putnam following ‘violent incident’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police lights
Woman's body found FILE PHOTO: A woman's body was found in the trunk of her car after a chase in California. (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are searching for a man they believe caused a ‘violent incident’ that occurred at the Dollar General in the Georgetown area on Friday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area as they are trying to locate a man who is reported to be in his 30s-40s.

Deputies also say that roads will be closed as they are setting up a perimeter.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax Top Stories
0

Most Read