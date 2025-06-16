Rabies Alert: Cat tests positive in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health issued a Rabies Alert Monday after a rabid cat was discovered in St. Johns County.

The unvaccinated cat was found in the Old Moultrie Road area off State Road 207 on Monday, June 9, according to DOH. A test for the virus came back positive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Rabies Alert will last for 60 days within the following boundaries in St. Johns County:

Northern boundary: King St.

Southern boundary: State Road 312

Eastern boundary: Intercoastal Waterway

Western boundary: Osceola Elementary Road

Wild animals in the area are being monitored for the virus. People are advised to avoid contact with all wild animals.

To prevent the potential spread of rabies, owners are asked to keep their domestic animals on a leash when outdoors. Livestock should be kept secured on the property.

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact St. Johns County Animal Control at 904-209-0746.

If you are bitten by a wild animal that may have the virus, seek medical care immediately for post-exposure treatment.

For more information on rabies, click here.

>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]