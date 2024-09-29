Railroad crossing arms stuck in Bostwick, Putnam County officials say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County officials are warning Bostwick residents that railroad crossing arms are stuck in the down position at the intersection of Palmetto Bluff and US 17.

Officials say it’s a power issue and CSX is aware.

The arms currently don’t have lights because of power.

You’re asked not to go around the arms since they’re malfunctioning.

Instead, Carraway Street and plan extra time to get to your destination.

