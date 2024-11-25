‘A real one-two-punch for the Navy:’ First of two new Freedom-Class LCS Ships arrives in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — After losing four littoral combat ships last year, Mayport’s fleet of Naval warships is about to grow by two vessels.

The USS Nantucket completed its two-month-long journey from Marinette, Wisconsin, with several additional stops along the way, and arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday afternoon.

It was all smiles and tears of joy as sailors reunited with their families, some of whom haven’t seen their loved ones since April.

“So, the crew is incredibly excited to be back and enjoying the Florida weather as opposed to the Boston weather,” said Commander Kari Yakubisin, Commanding Officer of the USS Nantucket.

The Nantucket’s arrival brings Mayport’s total Littoral Combat Ship fleet to eight, with the future arrival of a second ship set to bring the total to nine.

Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) explained the newer-built ships are more lethal, and have resolved some of the problems earlier versions encountered.

Those issues had led the Navy to try and retire the Littoral Combat Ship fleet well before the ships’ intended service life.

“And so, clearly the Navy realizes we need to have hulls in the water and we need to make those ships lethal and efficient. And so, they’ve done that instead of decommissioning,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford added the addition of two new LCS ships here in Mayport will not only add up to 188 new sailors stationed at the base, but the expanded fleet will also create additional business opportunities for the growing dry dock repair industry here in Northeast Florida.

“Our dry dock capabilities around the world are in dire straights and so this ability right here in Northeast Florida to be able to service all of these ships that are in the Mayport basin, that’s a real one-two-punch for the Navy,” said Rutherford.

The second Freedom-class LCS, the USS Beloit, is scheduled to arrive in Mayport before the Christmas holiday.

