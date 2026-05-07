Jacksonville police investigating after two bodies found in Beach Haven home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead after what began as a call for a battery in progress at a Beach Haven home Wednesday night. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the home in the 3600 block of Crossview Drive at 8:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found two people dead inside the residence, a JSO news release states. Police did not release the names of the deceased or how they died.

“At this time, we do not believe there to be any outstanding individuals related to this incident and we do not believe there to be any additional threat to the community,” the news release states.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

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