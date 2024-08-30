Record breaking travel expected this Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People are gearing up for another busy holiday weekend which means you can expect more traffic on the roads and congestion at the Jacksonville International Airport (JIA).

Many said Labor Day weekend is the last big summer celebration before we get into the fall and winter months.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spent the day at JIA where cars flooded in and out all day on Friday. Kabir heard from travelers who said Florida is always a hot spot on three-day holiday weekends like this one.

“We have a lot of visitors throughout the year coming in and out of our state. We also have those visitors that relocate here or are visiting, and they must travel back. The most important thing is to get from point A to point B safely,” said Dylan L. Bryan, Master Sergeant at Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Sergeant Bryan said it is typical to see a new record number of travelers each year because more people are traveling with the COVID-19 pandemic further in the past.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to AAA, the roads this weekend are expected to be almost 10% busier than last year’s Labor Day holiday. In the skies, TSA expects to screen more than 17 million travelers which is expected to be a new Labor Day travel record.

“We travel about four to six times a year, and it used to be two or three,” said Barry Dukes, a Jacksonville resident.

Several travelers at JIA told Action News Jax they have been lucky and had no flight delays. both those coming in out and out of Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, Florida Highway Safety officials ask everyone to celebrate the weekend responsibly, and that includes preparing for heavier traffic, being patient, and not drinking and driving.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.