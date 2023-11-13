Record-setting year; Florida 2023 sea turtle nesting numbers released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the numbers are preliminary, two annual sea turtle nesting records were set in 2023.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) posted some amazing numbers after its final, preliminary statewide count as of Oct. 31.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While nest data still has to be submitted and verified, two numbers, in particular, set new annual records.

134,040 loggerhead nests (the previous annual record was 122,707 in 2016).

76,645 green turtle nests (the previous annual record was 53,102 in 2017).

1,711 leatherback nests.

10 confirmed Kemp’s ridley nests.

“Each year, our Sea Turtle Nesting Team helps lead an incredible effort to monitor sea turtle nesting throughout the state, collecting valuable data on species that routinely nest on Florida’s beaches,” the FWC Research Institute said on its Facebook page. “Thanks to all the FWRI partners involved in an outstanding community science effort to document sea turtle activity statewide.”

Related Story: Record breaking number of sea turtle nests in Crescent Beach

FWRI said that green turtles will continue to hatch and head to the water throughout November. They want the community to know to avoid using lights on the beach and to keep beach-facing curtains and blinds shit at night. Sea turtles are attracted to artificial light that might cause them to head in the opposite direction of the ocean. This can lead to injury and possible death.

To learn how FWRI collects sea turtle nesting data in Florida click here.

Please report sea turtles that are sick, injured, dead, entangled, or in danger to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.