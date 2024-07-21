Registration open for Clay County school buses

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is reminding you to register your student for the bus.

In order for your child to ride the bus, you need to fill out this form.

You can also look at available bus routes through the Here Comes the Bus App.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you have questions, call (904)336-0001 and click option two.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.