Registration open for Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament

PALATKA, Fla — One of the longest-running bass fishing tournaments in Florida is returning for another year with a new format. Registration is now open for the 37th annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament. This year, the tournament will debut a new two-day format. The tournament will take place May 15-16 at the Palatka City Docks.

The hospital says more than $40,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. Wolfson adds that for a suggest $20 donation, anyone can enter a drawing for a new Bullet Boat with a trailer courtesy of Bullet Boats and Mercury. Proceeds for the drawing will go toward the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Heart Institute at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

For a suggested $20 donation, anyone can enter a drawing to win a new Bullet Boat with trailer (Wolfson Children's Hospital)

Wolfson says the Friends of Wolfson Children’s Tournament and the Lads and Lasses Tournament will take place on May 15, with the Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament happening on May 16. Participants can register online before May 12 at Noon. In-person registration will take place at the Palatka City Docks on May 15 from 4 a.m. to safe light and on May 16 from 3 a.m. to safe light.

The boats will launch for Friends of Wolfson Children’s Tournament at about 6:00 a.m. or safe light, with the weigh-in beginning at 3 p.m. Launching for the Lads and Lasses Tournament will be approximately 6:30 a.m. with the weigh-in beginning at 3:30.

The launch for the Bass Tournament on May 16 will be approximately 6 a.m. or safe light. Weigh-ins will begin at 3 p.m. in 10-minute increments and staggered by boat number.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital says since the first tournament in 1989, the event has raised more than $7 million. You can find more information on the raffle and tournament on the tournament’s website.

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